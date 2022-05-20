Mumbai: With the brilliant eight-wicket win on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium over Gujarat, Bangalore have managed to keep their hopes of playoffs alive. While the chances are less, Faf du Plessis has admitted he is banking on Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to come good against Delhi Capitals.

“You always want to finish strongly. A few inconsistent performances have put us in this situation. I am banking on Rohit to come good,” Faf said at the post-match presentation.

Claiming that Virat Kohli is putting in the hard yards, Faf revealed that he likes to play the role of pumping up the ex-RCB captain.

“Throughout the season we haven’t done as much as have liked. But you still need to back these big players. Virat had been putting in the hard yards in the nets. I play the role with him and get him pumped up. He has got so much emotion and he pulls you through,” Faf said on Kohli.

By virtue of this win, RCB moved to fourth place in the standings with 16 points but will have to wait for the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians game on Saturday to know their fate. A loss for Delhi would ensure RCB a play-off berth.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 62 not out; Josh Hazzlewood 2/39). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 170 for 2 in 19.2 overs (Virat Kohli 73; Glenn Maxwell 40 not out; Rashid Khan 2/32).