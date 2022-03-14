New Delhi: With less than a fortnight to go for the start of the IPL, RCB finally announced their new captain. The RCB team picked the experienced South African Faf Du Plessis to lead the charge in 2022. Du Plessis, who played much of his IPL cricket under MS Dhoni at CSK, will be seen leading RCB. The SA star identified that one similarity he and Dhoni have. Du Plessis reckons both Dhoni and he are ‘relaxed’.

“I’m very lucky that I’ve been around some fantastic leaders in my journey in cricket. I grew in with Graeme Smith who was South Africa’s best leader ever. And then, 10 leaders with MS (Dhoni) and Stephen Fleming (CSK head coach) who are two fantastic leaders,” Faf said in an interview for the RCB.

“But I do think there are similarities between MS’ style and my style, in terms that we are both very relaxed characters. MS is a fantastic leader and quite probably has had the most success in terms of silverware than any other captain. So, it has been a privilege to be a part of the journey,” he further said.

Hailing Kohli as one of the most respected leaders, Du Plessis said he has huge respect for the ex-RCB skipper for the things he has done.

“Virat is not just for RCB but also for international game. He is one of the most respected leaders of the game. His performance as a cricket player has been probably one of the greatest. So huge respect for what he has done with the bat in his hand, but also captaincy perspective,” he said during the Unbox event.