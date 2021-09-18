Dubai: With a little over a day to go for the start of the second phase of the Indian Premier League in UAE, there are question marks over the availability of CSK star Faf du Plessis. The South African cricketer picked up a groin injury during the CPL recently. The CSK opener has reached Dubai and is quarantining. Being a key player of the side, all eyes are on his fitness and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has provided an update.

While not completely ruling out the chances of him playing, Viswanathan said that CSK will assess his injury ahead of the match and then take a call. “He is in isolation as arrived only last night. Once he is out, we will assess his injury and then take a call accordingly. But there is no need to worry right now,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Insidesport.

He missed the last three matches of CPL 2021 after injuring his groin while playing for Saint Lucia Kings.

In all probability with another opener in Robin Uthappa in the side and CSK well placed in the league, may decide to allow Faf a complete recovery. Uthappa, who has scored more than 2000 runs as an opener in IPL, would be a like-for-like replacement.

The other candidate who could step up if needed is Ambati Rayudu. The right-handed batsman is no stranger to opening the batting in T20. He has done it in the past for CSK and if needed – he could do it again. He also has a century while opening the batting in the IPL.