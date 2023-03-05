Faf Du Plessis Meets Coach Rob Walter As South Africa Comeback Looms Large

New Delhi: In what comes as massive news, veteran South Africa batter and former skipper Faf du Plessis could be back in the South Africa white-ball setup. As per a report in Rapport newspaper, Du Plessis, who retired from Tests in 2021 but continues to play T20 cricket in various franchise cricket tournaments, met with new coach Rob Walter to discuss about his future with the South Africa team. Walter is due to announce his first T20 squad on Monday for the series against the West Indies.

Du Plessis last played a T20I game for South Africa in 2020 against England while his last ODI appearance was a year before the 50-Over World Cup 2019.

Notably, South Africa has announced different coaches for different formats. Shukri Conrad is the red-ball coach while Rob Walter will take charge of the ODI and T20I teams. Du Plessis had a stellar season of the SA20 and scored 369 at an average of 41.00 and a strike rate of 147.60.

Last week Du Plessis said that he is keen to have a chat with new coach Rob Walter.

"I'm actually looking forward to having a conversation with the new head coach," he said, as reported by Wisden.

"Not about me actually, I think what's really important for South African cricket everyone wants the best for South African cricket, so if you can pull in all the guys that have been around the team for a while and make sure we invest as much as we can into making sure that Protea team is as strong as it can be.

"From what I've heard, both of them are keen to make sure that we pull all the strong cricket brains into one hat and make sure we get the South African team to where it needs to be."