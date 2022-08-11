New Delhi: The Chennai Super Kings franchise has decided to rope in former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis for the Cricket South Africa League (CSA), according to a report in Cricbuzz.

While six franchises has not revealed any of their star signings due to a confidential ity clause but it is learnt that Du Plessis will be back with the Yellow Army for the newly-formed league.

The former South Africa captain was a part of the Chennai outfit for close to a decade (2011-2021) barring a couple of seasons when CSK were suspended in 2016 – 2017.

Du Plessis is now a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit since 2022 since he was not retained nor bought in the auctions by CSK.