<strong>New Delhi:</strong> The Chennai Super Kings franchise has decided to rope in former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis for the Cricket South Africa League (CSA), according to a report in Cricbuzz. <p></p> <p></p>While six franchises has not revealed any of their star signings due to a confidential ity clause but it is learnt that Du Plessis will be back with the Yellow Army for the newly-formed league. <p></p> <p></p>The former South Africa captain was a part of the Chennai outfit for close to a decade (2011-2021) barring a couple of seasons when CSK were suspended in 2016 - 2017. <p></p> <p></p>Du Plessis is now a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit since 2022 since he was not retained nor bought in the auctions by CSK.