Faf du Plessis Reveals The Other Side Of Virat Kohli That Not Many Know Of

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who had played alongside Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) spoke very highly of the former India captain which was more along the lines of the kind of person Kohli is – other than the fact that he is an outstanding cricketer who brings a lot of energy in the field.

“When you play with him, you see there is the other side, which is this caring guy that just wants to play cricket, and actually a really family guy. He’s amazing,” said Du Plessis in an interaction on The Grade Cricketer’s YouTube channel.

“Every single time a wicket falls, doesn’t matter if it’s a No.11 or an opening batter, his passion for celebration is like you just have to go, ‘I’ll take my hats off to you’. He’s superhuman,” the former South Africa captain said.

“I had played against him for so long. He is one of the most competitive guys in the world of cricket to play against. You sit there and you go – how does this guy have so much energy?,” he added.

Talking about his relationship with Kohli and how he tried to handle him when he was the captain of RCB, Du Plessis said, “I don’t try and outshine someone else in the dressing room. I try and build a relationship. With Virat, that was exactly my point of entry.”

“He’s a much bigger offer than me. You don’t try and compete. The ego is the thing where peacocks generally clash. Then like the feathers come out and you want to see who has got the shiniest in the room. Luckily, I get that about people and relationships,” the 38-year-old concluded.