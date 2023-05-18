Faf Du Plessis' South Africa Comeback On The Cards After Stellar Show For RCB In IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis has hinted that he may return to the South Africa team for the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and South Africa.

New Delhi: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is having a dream run in the ongoing edition of the IPL 2023. Du Plessis is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 631 runs in the tournament. Faf has been doing exceptionally well in T20 leagues around the globe but has been ignored by the South Africa selectors for a place in the national team. Faf announced his retirement from Tes cricket in 2021 but is available for selection in T20 and ODI teams. However, he was overlooked by the national selectors for the T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022.

The scintillating outing for RCB, however, has put Faf Du Plessis' comeback for South Africa on the cards. Faf in an interview with NDTV confirmed that he is in touch with South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter over a potential comeback to the national team.

"I'm very grateful that the new coach has reached out to tell me that he would like me to be a part (of the team). At the moment, it's just conversations to talk about where I'm at physically," said Du Plessis, who added that he was trying to manage his physical condition as best as possible.

"I've been struggling with a tennis elbow for about a year now. I've had some injections into that It's a conversation where I feel like you got to look at the balance of where I'm at physically, emotionally, and mentally. Right now, that balance is really good."

Faf du Plessis To Return For T20 World Cup 2024 In West Indies And United States Faf du Plessis, however, hinted that he may not be available for the 50 Over World Cup in India owing to his physical status and may return for the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and United States.