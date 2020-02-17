South African cricketer Faf du Plessis on Monday announced that he is stepping down from his role as captain of the Standard Bank Proteas’ Test and T20 teams effective immediately.

Citing the reason that he needed to take a step back, the 35-year-old said it would help facilitate the emergence of the next generation of leaders within the team under the new stewardship of Quinton de Kock.

He said with a calendar that is jam-packed with international tours both home and away, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia this October and November he would like to contribute for the team as a batsman and senior player who could offer guidance and advice to the new leadership group as part of their succession planning.

Du Plessis has captained South Africa in a total of 112 international matches across all three formats since December 2012 when he led South Africa for the very first time against New Zealand in a T20 series. The hosts won that three-match contest 2-1. Since then, he has scored 5 101 runs in all formats as captain amassing 11 centuries and 28 half-centuries as he went. He led the Proteas in several famous victories, including the team’s five-nil inbound ODI series and 2-1 outbound Test series victories against Australia in 2016.

His statement is as follows:

“The last few weeks of rest away from the game have given me a lot of perspective on the great privilege and honour I have had in representing and leading my country in the three formats of this wonderful game. It has been a rewarding, sometimes tough and other times a lonely road, but I would not replace the experience for anything, because it has made me the man that I am proud to be today.