In a shocking turn of events on Saturday, South African cricketer Faf du Plessis succumbed to a nasty collision during a Pakistan Super League game between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The SA cricketer was quickly attended to by the medical staff. The veteran cricketer had a collision with fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain while fielding at the boundary.

The incident took place during the seventh over of the match when du Plessis’ head collided with Hasnain’s knee. The cricketer was taken for scans as well. In between all this, the cricketer’s wife Imari Visser seemed to be extremely concerned about the health of her husband.

Imari Visser took to Instagram and the story read, “This is killing me right now. Surely he should be checked in hospital?!??”

Here is what transpired:

Praying to Almighty for the speedy recovery and a good health for #FafduPlessis May he #getwellsoon ! pic.twitter.com/TT1JaTGFCH An Indian 🇮🇳💎 (@real_farooque07) June 12, 2021

Following the episode, Faf had to leave the field and Saim Ayub came in as the concussion substitute. Ayub scored a decent 31-ball 35 while opening the batting with Usman Khan. His 31-ball knock comprised five fours before Mohammad Irfan dismissed him. The Zalmi side won the match by 61 runs as the Gladiators could not chase an above-par 199.

South African cricketer David Miller was named the man of the match for his brilliant 73 off 46 balls. With the win, the Zalmi side moves to the third spot in the points table, while the Gladiators languish at the bottom.