Faf & Yashasvi Openers, Rinku at 5: Best XI Of Players Who're Out Of IPL 2023

Many star players who impressed with their individual performances in IPL 2023 will not be seen in action any further as their side's have failed to qualify for the playoffs.

New Delhi: As many as six teams the Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the IPL 2023 after failing to secure a place in the playoffs. Of these six teams, there are many players who have impressed with their individual performances but were unlucky to go and fight for the title. Here's a look at the best XI of players who're out of the IPL 2023.

Faf du Plessis (C): RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was on fire in IPL 2023, and with the help of eight fifties, he leads the Orange Cap race by scoring a total of 730 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: RR opener Yashasvi finished IPL 2023 with a total of 625 runs, which is the new record for most runs scored by an uncapped batter in IPL history.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli scored two back-to-back centuries along with six half-centuries to amass a total of 639 runs in 14 games.

Heinrich Klaasen: SRH wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen played in 12 matches, in which he scored 448 runs with the help of one century and two fifties.

Rinku Singh: KKR batter Rinku Singh impressed everyone with his batting and finishing skills and could soon get a chance to play for India. In 14 matches of the IPL 2023, he scored 474 runs.

Jitesh Sharma (WK): PBKS stumper Jitesh Sharma impressed with his power-hitting. He hammered 309 runs with a strike rate of 156.06.

Axar Patel: In a forgetful season for DC, Axar impressed with his all-round show. He picked up 11 wickets in addition to scoring 283 runs.

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj was on fire for RCB this year, and in 14 matches, he dismissed 19 batters.

Varun Chakravarthy: KKR mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is at the 5th spot in the leading wicket-takers list of the IPL 2023 with a total of 20 wickets to his name.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Last edition's Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal broke DJ Bravo's record of most IPL wickets this year. In total, he dismissed 21 batters in 14 games.