Faheem Ashraf’s stunning innings powers Pakistan to thrilling win over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026 opener

Pakistan edged Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 opener. Faheem Ashraf smashed 29* off 11 to chase 148, rescuing the side from 114/7.

Faheem Ashraf

Pakistan launched their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a dramatic three-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the tournament opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on Saturday, February 7, 2026. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf played the hero’s role, smashing an unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls to pull off a stunning chase and secure two crucial points for Salman Ali Agha’s side.

Netherlands posted 147 all out in 19.5 overs after Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to field. In reply, Pakistan reached 148/7 in 19.3 overs, winning with three balls to spare. The match lived up to its billing as a tense affair, with Pakistan collapsing from a strong position before Ashraf’s late fireworks turned the game.

Netherlands Innings: Strong Start, Late Collapse

Sent in to bat, the Dutch made a solid start, reaching 50/2 at the end of the powerplay and 79/3 at the halfway mark. Captain Scott Edwards top-scored with 37 off 29 balls, while Bas de Leede contributed 30 off 25. A 40-run stand for the fourth wicket gave them hope of crossing 150.

However, Pakistan’s spinners and pace-off bowlers triggered a dramatic collapse. From 105/3 in 12.3 overs, Netherlands lost seven wickets for just 42 runs. Salman Mirza was the standout bowler with 3/24, while Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Saim Ayub picked up key wickets. The Dutch were bowled out with a ball to spare, handing Pakistan a chaseable target.

Pakistan’s Chase: From Comfort to Crisis

Pakistan’s openers provided a brisk start, with Sahibzada Farhan scoring a fluent 47 off 31 balls and Saim Ayub adding 24 off 13. At the halfway stage, they were 90/2 and looked set for a comfortable win. A 45-run third-wicket stand between Farhan and Babar Azam (15 off 18) kept momentum going.

The game swung dramatically when Paul van Meekeren struck twice in the 12th over, dismissing Farhan and Usman Khan (0). Babar fell soon after, and Pakistan slumped from 98/2 to 100/5 in quick time. Further wickets followed – Mohammad Nawaz (6) and Shadab Khan – leaving them 114/7 in 16.1 overs, needing 34 more runs.

Ashraf’s Heroics Seal Dramatic Win

Enter Faheem Ashraf at No. 8. Dropped on 7 by Max O’Dowd in the 19th over, he made the Dutch pay dearly. Needing 29 off the last two overs, Ashraf hammered 24 runs off Logan van Beek in the penultimate over – three massive sixes and a four – to swing the momentum. He finished the chase in style with a boundary off Bas de Leede in the final over, remaining unbeaten on 29 (11 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) and earning Player of the Match honors.

The win was vital for Pakistan, who entered the tournament with a points deficit after forfeiting their February 15 clash against India. Despite off-field distractions and a shaky middle order, Ashraf’s clutch performance ensured they avoided an upset against the spirited Netherlands.

Brief Scores

Netherlands: 147 all out (19.5 overs) – Scott Edwards 37, Bas de Leede 30; Salman Mirza 3/24

Pakistan: 148/7 (19.3 overs) – Sahibzada Farhan 47, Faheem Ashraf 29* (11); Paul van Meekeren 2 wickets

Result: Pakistan won by 3 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/