Failure Doesn't Scare Them: Sunil Gavaskar Lavishes Big Praise Of Today's Youngsters

Last two months, Indian cricketer has shown their terrific skills, two young Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill scored double centuries in ODIs.

In December Ishan plundered the fastest ever double century in history and joined Sachin Tendulkar, Viren Sehwag and Rohit Sharma's 200-run club. Followed by Ishan, Shubman became the latest entrant in the league.

Ishan scored 210 runs against Bangladesh in Chattogram and Gill's epic 208-run knock has confirmed his spot in ODI World Cup. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has backed Shubman over Ishan as an opener which forced Ishan to miss the three ODIs against Sri Lanka. However, Sunil Gavaskar has cautioned the two against getting too complacent after their record-breaking twin double centuries.

In the past, few Indian cricketers lost their shine after a sparking start. One of the greatest opening batsmen Sunil Gavaskar fears that Gill and Ishan's name don't add to this list.

"In the last one month or so, there have been two double centuries cracked by Indian batsmen in one-day internationals. Both were magnificent innings by young men brimming with confidence and with a huge future ahead of them. They are in their early 20s, so what they make of the future is entirely up to them. Will they keep their head and feet on the ground after these stupendous knocks or are they going to get carried away so much that they think that all that they have to do is to just turn up at the crease and the runs will flow by automatically," Gavaskar wrote for Mid-Day.

"Today's youngsters are super confident, and that's a wonderful thing. The worry of being dropped from the national team doesn't enter their minds as they have the cushion of an IPL contract. Therefore, failure doesn't scare them and they can go out and play what is popularly known as fearless cricket when it is actually worry-free cricket. When being dropped from the national team is not a worry then a player can go out and play bindaas cricket for there's always the IPL with its minimum 14 matches in which to make people forget the international failures," added Gavaskar.