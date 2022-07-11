FakeTrends: Did Hardik Pandya Abuse Rohit Sharma? Truth Behind Viral Video | Entire Story Inside

Nottingham: The spirits of the Indian cricket team and its fans are high after winning the three-match T20I series against England by 2-1 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. However, a lot of Indian fans are not happy as a video of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya started going viral on social media. The viral video contains some abusive language which was used during the second T20I game of the three-match series between India and hosts England. A number of cricket fans on Twitter have claimed that in the video, Hardik Pandya had abused the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during the match.

However, a source close to the know of developments has confirmed that Hardik Pandya didn’t abuse Rohit Sharma in the second T20I match but was showing his frustration with the DRS review system instead.

The source remarked, “A video of the second T20I match between India and England is trending on Twitter. A lot of people on Twitter are saying that Hardik Pandya abused Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the match. I saw the video as well and let me give you the context because we take 15 seconds of a video to judge the whole incident but the whole context should be taken under consideration.”

“Basically, both the players were talking about the DRS. Apparently, Hardik Pandya said to Rohit Sharma that ‘Listen to me before taking DRS calls on my bowling, Don’t listen to XYZ to take calls on DRS when I am bowling in the middle.’ So, Hardik Pandya was talking about DRS, he did not abuse Rohit Sharma during the second T20I match between India and England,” explained the source.

Meanwhile, people are angry over Hardik Pandya on social media and #HardikAbusedRohit is trending on Twitter. Some fans said that this kind of attitude will lead to Hardik Pandya’s downfall in international cricket.

A fan wrote, “Hardik Pandya abusing the national captain Rohit Sharma only shows his upbringing and personality. Rohit remains a gentleman on and off the field & that’s why youngsters feel comfortable around him. This kind of attitude will only lead to Hardik’s downfall. #HardikAbusedRohit.”