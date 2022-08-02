‘Family Premier League’: Umar Gul, Rashid Latif Engage In Heated Banter After Former Pacer Alleges Nepotism In KPL

New Delhi: Former Pakistan players Rashid Latif and Umar Gul got involved in a tense battle on social media. It started with Umar Gul tagging Rashid Latif in a social media post and termed the Kashmir Premier League as family Premier League, alleging nepotism in the tournament. “Its totally fine to give chance to deserving players but making it a Family Premier league instead of Kashmir Premier league is actually interesting, “wrote Umar Gul.

It must be noted that former cricketer Abdul Razzaq’s son, Ali Razzaq, is part of the Mirpur Royals squad. Razzaq is the head coach of the team. Meanwhile, Hanif Azad and Imran Shah head coach Saeed Azad’s nephews are part of the Kotli squad.

Meanwhile, Rashid Latif was taken aback by Umar Gul’s allegations and called him out on Twitter. Replying to Gul he wrote, “Meri jaan why you TAGGING me? I am not franchise owner / Head coach or part of selection. We are Committee ( KPL ) ?. I suggested your nephew Abbas Afridi for

@karachikings 2 years ago and me and @AbdulRehmanCC bhai picked him for @multansultan last year .. hope you understand.

Umar Gul then quickly apologised to Rashid Latif and said that he tagged him purely as a director of the Kashmir Premier League and he should not take it personally. “Haha sorry Rashid bhai I know you have nothing to do with selection, apko tho just as director kpl tag kia hai”

Meanwhile, the second season of the Kashmir Premier League is set to get underway from August 13 and will feature T20 stars like Shahid Afridi and Mohammed Amir. The tournament will conclude on August 26. All matches of the tournament will be played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. It will be a seven-team tournament with Mirpur Royals and Janbaz joining Hawks, Kotli Lions, Overseas Warriors, Bagh Stallions and Muzaffarabad Tigers for the first time in KPL.