Former India captain MS Dhoni who is currently in Mumbai was impressed by a fan on Wednesday. The lucky fan got the opportunity to sing an iconic Bollywood number ‘Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai’. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and is from the 1970 Rajesh Khanna-starrer ‘Kati Patang’.

Dhoni stood patiently as the fan sang. Once the fan was done, the 38-year-old walked forward and shook hands with the fan which must have made his day.

Here is the video that will steal your heart:

A lucky fan's dream comes true as he dedicates a special song for @msdhoni in Mumbai.

The Jharkhand-born is considered nothing short of a demi-god in India and enjoys a massive fanbase globally.

Not long ago, Dhoni was vacationing in the Maldives where he was spotted driving a speedboat and playing volleyball.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain is surely making the most of his time away from cricket.

He has not played international cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

He missed the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia.

He was also dropped from the BCCI’s central contract recently which stirred rumours of his retirement.

He will soon be seen donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the team.