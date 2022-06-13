Fan Mocks Virat Kohli’s Brother Vikas For Less Followers, Gets A Befitting Reply In Return

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is a youth icon and enjoys a massive fan following. The former skipper recently became the first cricketer to reach 200M followers on Instagram. Kohli has joined Cristiano Ronaldo(453 M) and Lionel Messi (337 M) in the list of athletes with more than 200M followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, recently a Twitter user tried to troll Vikas Kohli, brother of Virat Kohli, for having fewer followers than Virat. “Bechahara bhai ka 200 million subscribers ho gya saale ka 1 million v nhi huya (Brother has hit 200 million subscribers and you don’t even have one million)”.

Vikas, who has 135K followers on Instagram, was not impressed by the dig and shut the troll with a classy reply. Vikas asked the fan to do something productive and stop giving unnecessary advice. “Bache kuch productive karo yaha gyaan mat banto.. (Kid, do something productive don’t give unnecessary advice here).”

Virat Kohli is 17th in the list of most followed celebrities on Instagram and tops the list when it comes to most-followed accounts in Asia. Vikas, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur himself and handles Virat Kohli’s venture, as reported by IWM buzz.com. Vikas is very active on social media and often posts videos of himself working out in the gym.

Meanwhile, after an ordinary season of the IPL 2022, Virat Kohli was given a break from the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The former skipper is enjoying the break to the fullest and is currently chilling in the Maldives with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Kohli has been struggling for runs for the last couple of years and the break might do him a world of good. Kohli will be back in the Indian team for the England tour, where the Rohit Sharma-led will play one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is.