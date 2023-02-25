Fancode ECS Malta T10: SWU vs GZZ Dream11 Team Prediction, SWU vs GZZ: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Semi Final 2, At Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Best players list of SWU vs GZZ, United Dream11 Team Player List, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team SWU vs GZZ Dream11 Team Prediction SWU vs GZZ 2023: Best players list of SWU vs GZZ, United Dream11 Team Player List, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between SWU vs GZZ will take place at 03:30 PM IST Start Time: 25 February, 03:30 PM IST Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta SWU vs GZZ My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: S Raj Batters: Q Muhammad, I Ameer, J Paulson All-rounders: V Yadav, W Afridi, M Ajmal, S Sasikumar Bowlers: B Qadir, A Ahmed, A Antony SWU vs GZZ Probable XI Swieqi United: Muhammad Usman, Qasim Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Ayub Khan, Isaac Spiteri, Vibhor Yadav, Muhammad Ajmal, Waqar Afridi, Umar Ullah, Adyan Hassan, and Bilal Qadir. Gozo Zalmi: Senthil Raj, Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob, Josemon Paulson, Gautam Datta, Indika Perera, Ashith Jayalekha, Nithin Paul, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, and Ziyad Kalangadan.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Fancode ECS Malta T10: SWU vs GZZ Dream11 Team Prediction, SWU vs GZZ: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Semi Final 2, At Marsa Sports Club, Malta
ECS T10 Malta : MAR vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Marca vs Victoria Lions , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 59 & 60 , At Marsa Sports Club, Malta
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
24 Feb 2023 03:30 IST - 28 Feb 2023
NZ trail by 297 runs
Spain Vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
24 Feb 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Spain beat Isle of Man by 81 runs
Spain Vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
24 Feb 2023 18:45 IST | 13:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
United Arab Emirates Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
23 Feb 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 1 wicket
Nepal Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
21 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Scotland by 2 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS