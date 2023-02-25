Fancode ECS Malta T10: SWU vs GZZ Dream11 Team Prediction, SWU vs GZZ: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Semi Final 2, At Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Fancode ECS Malta T10: SWU vs GZZ Dream11 Team Prediction, SWU vs GZZ: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Semi Final 2, At Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Best players list of SWU vs GZZ, United Dream11 Team Player List, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: February 25, 2023 1:11 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team SWU vs GZZ Dream11 Team Prediction SWU vs GZZ 2023: Best players list of SWU vs GZZ, United Dream11 Team Player List, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between SWU vs GZZ will take place at 03:30 PM IST

Start Time: 25 February, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

 

SWU vs GZZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Raj

Batters: Q Muhammad, I Ameer, J Paulson

All-rounders: V Yadav, W Afridi, M Ajmal, S Sasikumar

Bowlers: B Qadir, A Ahmed, A Antony

 

SWU vs GZZ Probable XI

Swieqi United: Muhammad Usman, Qasim Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Ayub Khan, Isaac Spiteri, Vibhor Yadav, Muhammad Ajmal, Waqar Afridi, Umar Ullah, Adyan Hassan, and Bilal Qadir.

 

Gozo Zalmi: Senthil Raj, Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob, Josemon Paulson, Gautam Datta, Indika Perera, Ashith Jayalekha, Nithin Paul, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, and Ziyad Kalangadan.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Fancode ECS Malta T10: SWU vs GZZ Dream11 Team Prediction, SWU vs GZZ: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Semi Final 2, At Marsa Sports Club, Malta
ECS T10 Malta : MAR vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Marca vs Victoria Lions , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 59 & 60 , At Marsa Sports Club, Malta
ECS T10 Malta : MSW vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Msida Warriors vs Southern Crusaders , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 57 & 58 , At Marsa Sports Club, Malta
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Upd...

Live score United Arab Emirates vs Namibia Live Cricket Scor...

Women's T20 World Cup: Semis Defeat 'Will Not Define' Englan...

Sourav Ganguly Lists 5 Players Who'll Make Big Name For Them...

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: South Africa To Face Australia I...

Advertisement