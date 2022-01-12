Cape Town: One of India’s finest cricketers, Rahul Dravid, turned 49 on Tuesday. While there was a Test going on at the Newlands, the team had to wait till the end of the day to finally take some time out to celebrate coach Dravid’s birthday. India pacer Mohammed Shami shared a few pictures on his social media handles and the pictures soon went viral.

While fans are wishing Dravid on the post, others are curious to know where is the Indian captain. Virat Kohli is not present in the pictures and hence fans want to know where is he. It is possible that Kohli was with his family celebrating his daughter, Vamika’s birthday. Vamika turned an-year-old on Tuesday.

Here are the pictures of Dravid’s birthday celebration: