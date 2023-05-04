Fans Chant Kohli Kohli During LSG-CSK IPL 2023 Match, Gautam Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Bangalore won by 18 runs in the low-scoring thriller between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. After the match, RCB star batter Virat Kohli and LSG coach Gautam Gambhir got into a heated argument on the field. Several pictures and videos of it went viral on the internet.

Some people blame Virat for everything that went wrong on the pitch, while others blame Gambhir. The ongoing verbal altercation between Virat Kohli and Gambhir has resulted in a lot of debates among former players and management as well. Some supporters were heard shouting Virat Kohli's name at the top of their lungs when Gambhir stood nearby during LSG vs CSK match in Lucknow.

In a video that has gone viral online, spectators can be heard yelling "Kohli Kohli" as Gambhir ascends the stairs. Before continuing, the former KKR captain took a brief pause and turned to face the crowd. The video of Gambhir's response to the chant from the fan is currently trending on social media.