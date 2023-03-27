Fans Compare Harmanpreet Kaur With Rohit Sharma After Mumbai Indians' Wins WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to become champions of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in the final at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26.

Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in Indian Premier League as Rohit-led MI has won the trophy five times. Both Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur have won trophies for MI in their debut seasons as captains

After Mumbai's victory cricket fans started comparing captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Rohit Sharma and the reactions got viral on social space; here are the reactions: