Fans Compare Harmanpreet Kaur With Rohit Sharma After Mumbai Indians' Wins WPL 2023

Updated: March 27, 2023 12:16 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to become champions of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in the final at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26.

Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in Indian Premier League as Rohit-led MI has won the trophy five times. Both Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur have won trophies for MI in their debut seasons as captains

After Mumbai's victory cricket fans started comparing captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Rohit Sharma and the reactions got viral on social space; here are the reactions:

Sciver-Brunt struck 60 not out off 55 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and raising 72 runs for the third wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37) and 39 for the unbeaten fourth wicket partnership with Amelia Kerr (14 not out) to guide them to 134/3 in 19.3 overs after their bowlers Issy Wong, Hayley Matthew and Amelia Kerr shared eight wickets between them as Delhi Capitals were restricted to 131/9 in 20 overs.

