Fans Compare Harmanpreet Kaur With Rohit Sharma After Mumbai Indians' Wins WPL 2023
Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in Indian Premier League as Rohit-led MI has won the trophy five times.
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to become champions of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in the final at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26. Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in Indian Premier League as Rohit-led MI has won the trophy five times. Both Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur have won trophies for MI in their debut seasons as captains After Mumbai's victory cricket fans started comparing captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Rohit Sharma and the reactions got viral on social space; here are the reactions:
"Parampara, Pratishtha,Anushasan" Continue.......... Jisko Rona Aa Raha Hai Tissue lelo #WPL2023final #MumbaiIndians #RohitSharma? #HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/6LudRUndg4 ?? (@itsme__JP__) March 26, 2023
- Harmanpreet Kaur had said, "l will try to follow the legacy of Captain Rohit Sharma".- Today Mumbai Indians Won the First ever WPL. - She had literally followed the legacy of Captain Rohit Sharma. We're very proud of you queen Harmanpreet Kaur. ?? pic.twitter.com/BjzQ5pEqLN Tanay Vasu (@tanayvasu) March 26, 2023
Ham hai Mumbai Indians Wale. IPL ho ya WPL hamara hee Jalwa hai..Jai Mumbai Indians ???? #RohitSharma? #WPLFinal #AaliRe #MumbaiIndians #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/aSS8pgvCFO??????? ?? (@ChaitRo45) March 26, 2023
Sciver-Brunt struck 60 not out off 55 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and raising 72 runs for the third wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37) and 39 for the unbeaten fourth wicket partnership with Amelia Kerr (14 not out) to guide them to 134/3 in 19.3 overs after their bowlers Issy Wong, Hayley Matthew and Amelia Kerr shared eight wickets between them as Delhi Capitals were restricted to 131/9 in 20 overs.
