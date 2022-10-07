Fans Fill Comments With Sara Ali Khan As Shubman Gill Post Pictures Flaunting Abs

New Delhi: Team India is currently competing against South Africa in a three-match ODI series. Proteas are leading the series by 1-0 after thrillingly winning the first match by 9 runs. The major reason behind the loss of Men in Blue was that no other batter apart from Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur could play some decent knocks.

Shubman Gill is in tremendous form and was also awarded player of the series in the recent clashes with West Indies and Zimbabwe. He even smashed his maiden ton in the final ODI match against Zimbabwe at Harare.

The Indian opener on Friday shared a post on his Instagram in which he is having fun at the poolside with the skipper Shikhar Dhawan and fellow player Ishan Kishan. Gill was looking fit in the pictures and was flaunting his perfectly shaped abs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Fans were awestruck by the sight and filled the comment section with appreciative comments. However, the comments which stood apart from the rest were where fans were taunting Gill with the name of the Bollywood actress and his alleged girlfriend Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of renowned Actor Saif Ali Khan.

Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan were spotted having dinner together in Dubai and ever since fans have been speculating about them dating each other. However, nothing has been made official by either of them.

Gill’s picture has definitely set the internet on fire and now fans are be wishing that he put on a similar stunning performance in the remaining ODI matches against Proteas and help India make a comeback.