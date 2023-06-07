Fans are highly disappointed after the marquee spinner failed to find a spot in the much-important Test. However, they still wished the team luck for the clash.

New Delhi: Team India's star spinner Ravi Ashwin will not be part of the playing 11 for the WTC Final 2023 clash against Pat Cummins' Australia at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on June 7, Wednesday. Shardul Thakur will be Team India's fourth pacer for the mega clash.

Rohit Sharma Opts To Bowl First

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. He informed about the hard decision of dropping Ravi Ashwin after the toss.

"We are going to bowl. Just the conditions and also the weather being overcast. I don't think the pitch will change too much. You have to play good cricket and come out on top. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner for us over the course of so many years. But you got to do the things that's needed for the team and eventually, we came up with that decision," said Rohit after the toss.

"He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he's played 80-odd Test matches and he's done well for the team. He's been out for a while but I don't think the experience that he has can change all of that," he added.

IND vs AUS Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland