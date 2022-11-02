Fans Flood Twitter As Virat Kohli Completes His Third Half Century Of T20 World Cup 2022

Adelaide: Virat Kohli once again led his side from front as he scored an unbeaten 64 runs against Bangladesh and helped Team India put 184 runs on board. This was his third half century in four matches of T20 World Cup 2022. This was also the third time he returned not out in an innings.

Virat’s performance with bat has been extremely remarkable this T20 World Cup. He also surpasses the Sri Lankan Legend Mahela Jayawardene in the same match to become the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav also played good knocks. While Ashwin’s little cameo provided the final push to the Indian innings.

However, it was Virat Kohli who stood out as the hero as he not only scored runs but returned unbeaten after ensuring the Men in Blue side reach a good total. The fans are really amazed and excited after watching Virat’s knock and flooded the social media.

The way #ViratKohli has batted throughout this tournament,he is well & truly back… U had b lying if u will say that u weren’t missing this #ViratKohli… These r all match winning knocks that he is playing… This was missing in last 2 years…#INDvsBAN #T20WorldCup ? ? ? ? SDian ?7 0 (@vikshi1311) November 2, 2022