Fans Fume At Shreyas Iyer, Draws Comparison With Sourav Ganguly And Suresh Raina | ENG vs IND Edgbaston

England vs India, Edgbaston: India batter Shreyas Iyer found himself at the receiving end on Twitter as the 27-year-old once again succumbed to the short ball in the second innings of the fifth Test between England and India played at Edgbaston. Iyer has had his issues with the short ball and his weakness in playing anything above his waist is an open secret in the world of cricket.

Matty Potts was the beneficiary here as James Anderson took a simple catch at mid-wicket. The trap was set by England captain Ben Stokes and Iyer obliged by going for the pull shot only to find the man stationed there, especially for that kind of a shot.

As soon as Iyer was dismissed, Twitter was abuzz comparing him with the likes of former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Suresh Raina, who were not particularly great players of the short ball.

It is funny to even think because Shreyas comes from Mumbai,which has some pitches with decent pace and bounce. But could he be worse player of Short ball than Ganguly and Raina(not Raina of now,but when he was at his peak)?#ENGvsIND Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) July 4, 2022

Can’t beleive with so much of talent in the country our No.6 is Shreyas Iyer. Not sure on what basis he gets selected in overseas Tests. Cant play pace nor bouncer. TBH will be sad if he plays more tests than Raina!#ENGvIND Hariharan Durairaj ?? (@hariharan_draj) July 4, 2022

“Sachin once said to laxman that if you are getting out on short balls and bowled then it’s very hard to survive in cricket” Yuvi raina short ball m gye Even dravid ne retirement le li jb 2012 bahut bowled ho ra tha Iyer sahab things not looking good ?? YouAreRight? (@huihui_____) July 4, 2022

iyer needs to work on bouncers and work hard. he is making even raina look a better player of short bowling lol Ayush Singh (@S1ngh_ayush) July 4, 2022

iyer needs to work on bouncers and work hard. he is making even raina look a better player of short bowling lol Ayush Singh (@S1ngh_ayush) July 4, 2022

He may survive in white ball but won’t get away with it at the test level until he makes adjustments, exactly what happened with Raina. The Joker (Dr Taylor’s Version) (@Jokeresque_) July 4, 2022

Eat. Sleep. Get out in a short ball. Repeat! No not Raina. It’s Shreyas Iyer! ?#ENGvsIND #shreyasiyer Adaleru R M (@Adaleru07) July 4, 2022

Iyer is going to Raina way. The had just moved a chap from deep cover to midwicket and he holes out to THAT guy. Can’t play the short ball. Will have a very short test career it he doesn’t fix it. Arun Krishnan ?? (@ArunKrishnan_) July 4, 2022

Iyer has played five Test matches so far in his short career and has scored 422 runs at an average of 46.89. Iyer’s scored a Test century on debut against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur last year. The comparison to Ganguly is a tad unfair considering the number of runs he has scored in international cricket. Raina, too was an incredible limited-overs player and possibly the best all-round fielder India had ever produced.

Comparing both with Iyer is a bit immature, who is just five Test matches old in international cricket. As Sunny Gavaskar keeps saying, ‘Nobody likes the short pitch stuff.’ Iyer will have to work hard at his game and the results will come.