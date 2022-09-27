New Delhi: Manchester United commonly referred as Man United or the Red Devils among the football community is one of the most renowned club in the history. They are currently are on 5th position on the Premier League Standings with four consecutive in wins.

Man United used his social media to wish all the fans celebrating Navratri across the globe. They posted as picture saying ‘Happy Navratri’ with a message stating “A safe and blessed Navaratri season to everyone celebrating!”

The fans have flooded the tweet with gratitude remarks and thanking their favorite club for wishing them on their important festive season. Navratri means Nine Nights, during the nine nights people devotedly worship Maa Durga and fast for them. The rejoicing celebration comes to an end on the 10th night also known as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmi.

Here is the viral tweet from Manchester United:

A safe and blessed Navaratri season to everyone celebrating! ? pic.twitter.com/YDaBSTSmi1 Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2022

Here is how Indian football fans reacted to Manchester United’s tweet:

Manchester United is currently on a four-matches win streak and would be looking forward to make it five after beating one of the table toppers. Red Devils would find themselves among the top 4 if they manage to beat the currently unbeaten Man City.