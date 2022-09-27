<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Manchester United commonly referred as Man United or the Red Devils among the football community is one of the most renowned club in the history. They are currently are on 5th position on the Premier League Standings with four consecutive in wins. <p></p> <p></p>Man United used his social media to wish all the fans celebrating Navratri across the globe. They posted as picture saying 'Happy Navratri' with a message stating "A safe and blessed Navaratri season to everyone celebrating!" <p></p> <p></p>The fans have flooded the tweet with gratitude remarks and thanking their favorite club for wishing them on their important festive season. Navratri means Nine Nights, during the nine nights people devotedly worship Maa Durga and fast for them. The rejoicing celebration comes to an end on the 10th night also known as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmi. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the viral tweet from Manchester United: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A safe and blessed Navaratri season to everyone celebrating! ? <a href="https://t.co/YDaBSTSmi1">pic.twitter.com/YDaBSTSmi1</a></p> <p></p> Manchester United (@ManUtd) <a href="https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1574430636806488065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how Indian football fans reacted to Manchester United's tweet: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Thank you. <p></p>Happy Navratri you too &amp; to all <a href="https://twitter.com/ManUtd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ManUtd</a> Fans Across World ? <p></p>May God Bless everyone with Happiness,Love, Success &amp; Good Health ?</p> <p></p>Love from India ?? <p></p> <p></p> Amresh (@amreshtweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/amreshtweets/status/1574435157742092288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in">Jai Mata di. <a href="https://t.co/qjyUxLpRf9">pic.twitter.com/qjyUxLpRf9</a></p> <p></p> Abhishek Mudgal (@AbhishekMudgal_) <a href="https://twitter.com/AbhishekMudgal_/status/1574430899923406850?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Thank you! ?</p> <p></p> Premier League India (@PLforIndia) <a href="https://twitter.com/PLforIndia/status/1574431250621730816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is why Manchester United is the best club in england</p> <p></p> Aneruddhan (@_aniiii08_) <a href="https://twitter.com/_aniiii08_/status/1574432267153219592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Manchester United is currently on a four-matches win streak and would be looking forward to make it five after beating one of the table toppers. Red Devils would find themselves among the top 4 if they manage to beat the currently unbeaten Man City.