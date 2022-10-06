Lucknow: South Africa defeated India by nine runs in a rain-curtailed game to go 1-0 up in the series. Bowling first, India did fairly well in the first half of the game as they reduced South Africa to 110-4 before a century stand between David Miller (75) and Heinrich Klaasen (75) pushed South Africa to 249-4. The match was reduced to 40 overs a side due to rain.

India was fine with that total but they needed a good start for a successful chase. However, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill departed without any significant contribution as India were reduced to 8-2. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan tried to stabilize the inning with a 40-run stand but with the creeping required run-rate, Gaikwad played a false shot and was stumped.

Ishan Kishan followed him soon, leaving India reeling at 51-4 in the 18th over. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson then came together to counter-attack the South African bowling. Both played freely and added 67 runs together before Iyer departed for a breezy 50 off 37 balls.

The match looked all but over but Sanju Samson was not willing to give up. He took the game deep and played a wonderful innings of 86 in 63 balls, however, he could not take India over the line. Yet, it was one of his best innings for the country. While fans praised Samson for his knock, a section of fans started trending ‘Selfish’ to mock Samson.

Total Selfish approach by Sanju Samson. I was wrong about him ? Hindustani (@hindu_rashtra21) October 6, 2022

Selfish batting Sanju doesn’t deserve to play national team.#INDvSA Nikola Tesla Khan (@SuperLaunda) October 6, 2022

Poor Match awareness by @IamSanjuSamson and lower order bastman. He not even tried to be on strike for 19th over. Not faced single ball of that over and that was the difference of lossing match#Selfish sanju?@BCCI @bhogleharsha Anup (@Anup09720881) October 6, 2022