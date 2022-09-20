Fans Question Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Place In Indian Team After Another Shambolic Show

Mohali: India had a tough outing in the first T20I against Australia as the visitors won the game with four wickets to spare. Chasing a target of 209, Indian bowlers were hammered by the Aussies as they completed the second-highest run chase in the history of the game. Cameron Green lit up the ground with a blazing 61 before Matthew Wade revived the memories of the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan, playing a 45-run knock and taking Australia home.

India’s bowling was poor in the Asia Cup and things haven’t changed yet, despite the team bringing Harshal Patel back. Apart from Axar Patel, who picked 3 wickets for 17 runs, every other bowler was left bruised by the Australian batters.

The experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar came under the radar of fans who questions his place in the team. Bhuvi has been good with the new balls but his bowling at death has been miserable. After conceding a lot of runs at death in Asia Cup, Bhuvi conceded 16 in the penultimate over in the first T20I which ended India’s hopes. The fans on Twitter were furious with Bhuvi and questioned his place in the team.

BHUVI IN DEATHS!!!! IS THIS OUR BEST CAPTAIN & COACH DUO? SERIOUSLY. ARE WE GOING TO DEFEND LIKE THIS? TEAM MANAGEMENT HAS LEARNED NOTHING FROM ASIA CUP? WOW!!!!!#RohitSharma? Dadda ( ) (@ferrarinotfiat) September 20, 2022

Bhuvi and the 19th over jinx. Australia showing why they are world champions in this format. #INDvsAUS Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 20, 2022

Bhuvi when Rohit asks him to bowl 19th over. pic.twitter.com/IjTn8DLTUg Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 20, 2022

Earlier, India posted a magnificent score of 208, courtesy of blazing half-centuries by KL Rahul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.