Dhaka: India suffered a close 1-run defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI. Having put just 186 on the board, courtesy of KL Rahul who scored 73, Indian bowlers scripted a spirited fightback as they reduced Bangladesh to 136-9, putting India on verge of a win. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman stitched an unbeaten partnership of 51 for the 10th wicket to take Bangladesh home.

India’s performance as a team in recent times hasn’t been satisfactory. India made a semifinal exit in the T20 World Cup and also lost to New Zealand in the previous ODI series. Given that Cricket World Cup is just months away, team India needs to make a quick turnaround and form a team that can win them the marquee event.

Meanwhile, the fans are upset at the downfall of Indian cricket in recent times and slammed Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid especially has been under the scanner for his conservative approach. India tasted great success under the leadership of Virat Kohli and the coaching of Ravi Shastri. Even though the pair couldn’t help India win an ICC event, India were ruthless under their reins and won matches home and away. The fans remembered the golden era of Indian cricket.

Find yourself the luckiest that you have witnessed Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli era of Indian Cricket. Unlike Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid who has zero achievements.#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/fDuDCl5RtR Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 4, 2022

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as Captain and Coach of Team India since 2022 did nothing. And there is no discussion about it because Virat Kohli isn’t the captain to take the blames. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/yOwflglTuT Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 4, 2022

Rahul Dravid you have brought us back to 2007. Please resign and go back to your lectures at management institutes. pic.twitter.com/n1vDDJnfQh ayaan. (@AyanMusk) December 4, 2022