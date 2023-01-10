Fans Slam Team Management For Leaving Kuldeep, Ishan & Suryakumar Out Of 1st SL ODI

New Delhi: After the 2-1 victory in the T20 series played between India and Sri Lanka, Team India is ready for the three-match ODI series. The first ODI match is going to be played between the two teams on Tuesday, January 10 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Senior players are making a comeback in this series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in the team but Jasprit Bumrah has ruled out as he is still not match-fit. The player was earlier included in the updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs but his name was withdrawn on Monday over ‘fitness concerns’.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference on Monday, Rohit Sharma indicated that team will give Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer a long run and leave Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan out, despite their dominant show in the last few matches.

Ishan scored double century in India’s last ODI match, whereas Surya made his record-breaking third T20I hundred in the third T20I against Sri Lanka last week.

On the other hand Kuldeep Yadav destroyed Bangladesh’s middle order in the first Test match at Chattogram, took five-wicket haul. Kuldeep finished up his 5-wicket haul in 16 overs in the first innings of the match by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Ebadot Hossain. In the entire course, he only conceded 40 runs.

Irrespective of this excellent performance all three Indian star players are benched in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka.

Here is how Twitterati reacted as leaving Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav benched:

Kuldeep, Ishan, SKY, the list of favoritism victims just continues! Dravid’s team management is just not picking best available talents and making our wins ruthless. Picking all right-handers? in batting and fast bowling is another unconvincing experiment. This just doesn’t end. Gopu Rajasekar A (@GopuRajasekarA1) January 10, 2023

Arey but kuldeep ka to SR,Avg. dono hi chahal se jada h na ? aur apko to kam chaiye sab ?? Kisne kya kiya h kitne time tak bina MSD k bhi saaf dikh rha h ? pic.twitter.com/vNcH0Eb8zF Abhinav (@realabhinavme) January 10, 2023

BCCI as always spoiling talents. Sky, Ishan, kuldeep on bench . Out of form player like Kl is again playing. Biswajit Mohanty (@Imbiswjitmohnty) January 10, 2023

What is going on in the Indian cricket team? any brief description? Kuldeep Yadav -for 5wickets-out in the next match Ishaan Kishan – Scored 200-Ruled out of next series KL Rahul -Totally Out of Form,Still Plays! Brother is the champion,you will also do wicket-keeping!!@BCCI y y ? ?? (@bnthakur05) January 10, 2023

1) Karun Nair benched after 300 2) Kuldeep yadav bench after MOM, 3) Sky benched after scoring second fastest t20 century. 4) Rayudu dropped from WC after having 50+ avg 5) Ashwin didn’t play a test in Eng (400+ test wicket and 5 100s) Moral :- Never perform too good for @BCCI . Sushil Vishwakarma (@sushil1x13) January 10, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav is the most lethal and in-form batter in the world right now. And he is not in the eleven! The way Kuldeep Yadav is treated is a shameful story on its own. Every time he’s selected, he delivers. And then they immediately drop him. Sandipan Deb (@sandipanthedeb) January 10, 2023

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.