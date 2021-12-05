<strong>Mumbai:</strong> On the opening day of the second Test, Virat Kohli found himself on the wrong side of the DRS when a close leg-before call - that looked 50:50 went against the India captain. On the third day of the Wankhede Test, history almost repeated itself -the only difference - the DRS favoured Kohli on this occasion. And this poor standard of umpiring has irked the fans, who are now slamming the third umpire, which happens to be Virender Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>Ajaz Patel, who bagged all 10 wickets in the first innings, was the bowler who once again trapped Kohli in front, playing a similar kind of shot. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Guess the difference &#x1f62e;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvNZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/8yhSBsiC2w">pic.twitter.com/8yhSBsiC2w</a></p> <p></p> #WearMask&#x1f637; (@oii_ammy) <a href="https://twitter.com/oii_ammy/status/1467372183596920835?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tl">&#x1f60f;&#x1f60f; is baar dikh gya bat first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvNZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://t.co/z2gtIY9LlV">pic.twitter.com/z2gtIY9LlV</a></p> <p></p> Anika Singh (@Its_Anika_18) <a href="https://twitter.com/Its_Anika_18/status/1467372014071517186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndvsNZtest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndvsNZtest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvNZ</a> <p></p>3rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/umpire?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#umpire</a> Virendra Sharma: <a href="https://t.co/otpI5ObCUH">pic.twitter.com/otpI5ObCUH</a></p> <p></p> Rajneesh &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@Rajneesh_16) <a href="https://twitter.com/Rajneesh_16/status/1467374925933465600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Imagine if Virat had someone umpiring like Anthony Taylor or Mike Dean&#x1f480;</p> <p></p>Their fans are not even sparing Virender Sharma&#x1f62d; <p></p> <p></p> Umberla(&#x2602;&#xfe0f;) (@KudaiTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/KudaiTweets/status/1467375474812674053?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virender sharma escaped this time...</p> <p></p> Akshita &#x1f467;&#x1f467; (@Cricwithakshi) <a href="https://twitter.com/Cricwithakshi/status/1467375250744610821?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Same Delivery Same Inside Edge, Umpire Declined <p></p>Kiwis went for DRS! Virender Sharma this time Cleared his Eyes &amp; Ears Ruled in favor of Kohli! Ajaz Proved He is not a One innings Wonder by Taking Mayank &amp; Pujara <p></p>And Made Kohli searching for the Ball<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvIND</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvsInd?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvsInd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvzNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvzNZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/5a5r6XXWio">pic.twitter.com/5a5r6XXWio</a></p> <p></p> MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) <a href="https://twitter.com/MTvalluvan/status/1467373774521524224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">How did Virat Kohli abused Virender Sharma after he was wrongly given out?? <p></p> <p></p>Behench@d and hedges. &#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;</p> <p></p> (@Royalprakash) <a href="https://twitter.com/Royalprakash/status/1467372628167970821?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 5, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>