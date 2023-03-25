Advertisement

Fans Spot Virat Kohli's New Tattoo As He Joins RCB Camp Ahead Of IPL 2023

Fans spotted a brand new tattoo on the arm of the former RCB skipper at the airport and soon the video went viral on the internet.

Updated: March 25, 2023 6:21 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli landed in Bangalore and joined his franchise RCB ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Virat's love for tattoos is well-known and he has a tremendous collection of body ink and fans love it too.

Fans spotted a brand new tattoo on the arm of the former RCB skipper at the airport and soon the video went viral on the internet. Virat is undoubtedly the most loved cricketer and fans keep a close eye on his life.

 

On Saturday, he joined the RCB camp and once again reunited with his former RCB teammates and friends Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. He would once again be seen in action when RCB take on MI in their opening match of IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli had a good outing in the recently concluded series against Australia. He smashed a ton in the final Test and a half-century in the final ODI. He has returned to his extraordinary touch and the tournament's highest run-scorer would like to have a similar outing in the cash-rich league as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win an IPL trophy and with Virat back in form, they would like to claim the IPL throne for the first time in their history.

