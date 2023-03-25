Fans Spot Virat Kohli's New Tattoo As He Joins RCB Camp Ahead Of IPL 2023

Fans spotted a brand new tattoo on the arm of the former RCB skipper at the airport and soon the video went viral on the internet.

New Delhi: Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli landed in Bangalore and joined his franchise RCB ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Virat's love for tattoos is well-known and he has a tremendous collection of body ink and fans love it too. Fans spotted a brand new tattoo on the arm of the former RCB skipper at the airport and soon the video went viral on the internet. Virat is undoubtedly the most loved cricketer and fans keep a close eye on his life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

On Saturday, he joined the RCB camp and once again reunited with his former RCB teammates and friends Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. He would once again be seen in action when RCB take on MI in their opening match of IPL 2023. The wait is over and Virat Kohli is in Bengaluru! ? Happy HOMECOMING, KING! ?#PlayBold # RCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/13rZ1oHWfz Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2023