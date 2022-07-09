Fans Troll Virat Kohli After Steve Smith Scores First Hundred In 18 Months

New Delhi: Eden Gardens was witness to a breathtaking century by Virat Kohli during India’s first Day-Night match at home, against Bangladesh in October 2019. Virat Kohli was at the peak of his form back then. Having already established himself as one of the greatest players of all time, Virat Kohli was headed toward breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most International hundreds.

Not many would have thought that Kohli’s career will nosedive after a sparking century at Eden Gardens, but that is exactly what has happened. It’s been more than two years that Virat Kohli has not touched the three-figure mark. He has not even come close to breaking the century drought. Kohli, who was skipper of India in all formats in 2021, has also dropped all the leadership duties. While he quit Test and T20I captaincy on his own, the BCCI removed him as ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour earlier this year due to his poor form.

Meanwhile, it is not just Kohli who is going through a lean patch. Steve Smith, the Australian veteran, and Kane Williamson, the other members of the Fab 4, are also not in the best of form. Since 2021, Steve Smith has just scored two centuries, one of which came in the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has also not hit a single century since last year. Joe Root, however, has batted in a different league, scoring 11 centuries since 2021. The dip in Virat Kohli’s form is unreal. Kohli is not even scoring runs consistently in the limited-overs format, which used to be his stronger suit.

Meanwhile, as soon as Steve Smith broke his century drought and went past Virat Kohli in the list of most Test hundreds, fans started trolling the Indian batter.

Life of Kohli Fans Year by Year !!#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Ik4jseBnvG R I T I K (@DeathxWalkerr) July 8, 2022