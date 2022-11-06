Melbourne: Who would have thought that after losing their first two games to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan will make it to the semis of the T20 World Cup 2022? However, as it’s said that cricket is a game of uncertainties, one cannot predict what is in store for the future.

Pakistan came together as a team and defeated the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh in their final three games to book a semi-final clash with New Zealand. However, winning all their remaining games were not enough to take them to the semis.

They needed some results to go their way as well. While the Netherlands beating South Africa was a bit too much to ask, but as said earlier, never say never in cricket, the unimaginable happened as South Africa choked against Netherlands and Pakistan qualified for the semis.

With Pakistan booking a slot in top four, hopes for an India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final are on the rise again. India have also qualified for the semi-final and will face England in the knock-out game. India have an advantage over England as they defeated them in their previous T20I series.

Pakistan too defeated New Zealand in the tri-series in New Zealand before the T20 World Cup. Both teams will play the semi-final with a physiological advantage and if the teams can continue the winning momentum, and IND vs PAK T20 World Cup final will be on the cards. The fans are going gala over the possibility of India and Pakistan facing each other in the T20 World Cup final.

