Fastest 50 In IPL: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Quickest IPL 50 Off 13 Balls, Leaves KKR Stunned

Updated: May 11, 2023 10:30 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal blasted the fastest IPL 50 off just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Jaiswal smashed seven fours and three sixes in his 13-ball 50. This is also the joint second-fastest 50 in T20 cricket. Mirza Ahsan of Austria also has a 50 off 13 balls against Luxembourg. Yuvraj Singh has the record of fastest 50 in T20 cricket which he scored against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

The record of fastest 50 was previously held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins who had scored a 50 in 14 balls. Yusuf Pathan was third on the list with a 50 in 15 balls.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal's 50 helped RR score 78 runs in the powerplay. At the time of writing Jaiswal was batting on 62 off 23 balls, with a target of 150 set by KKR in sight.

Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Leading Wickettaker Of IPL

Meanwhile, the KKR vs RR game also saw Yuzvendra Chahal become the leading wicket-taker of the IPL. Chahal, who took 4 wickets for 25 runs in the game now has 187 wickets in 184 matches. Chahal broke the record, previously held by Dwayne Bravo, with the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana, who was caught at deep backward square leg in the 11th over. The leg-spinner had earlier bagged a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Rajasthan's last game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, to equal Bravo's record. Chahal also holds the Purple Cap in IPL 2023, with 21 wickets in 12 matches.

