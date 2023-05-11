Fastest 50 In IPL: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Quickest IPL 50 Off 13 Balls, Leaves KKR Stunned

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal blasted the fastest IPL 50 off just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Jaiswal smashed seven fours and three sixes in his 13-ball 50. This is also the joint second-fastest 50 in T20 cricket. Mirza Ahsan of Austria also has a 50 off 13 balls against Luxembourg. Yuvraj Singh has the record of fastest 50 in T20 cricket which he scored against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

The record of fastest 50 was previously held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins who had scored a 50 in 14 balls. Yusuf Pathan was third on the list with a 50 in 15 balls.