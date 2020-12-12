FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Bangladesh T20 Cup – T20 Match 20 5:00 PM IST Saturday

Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

FBA vs BDH: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Bangladesh T20 Cup – T20 Match 20 5:00 PM IST Saturday

Third-placed Fortune Barishal will take on the Beximco Dhaka side – who are placed on the bottom of the table – on Saturday. It promises to be a cracker as big names would be featuring in the contest at the iconic Sher-E-Bangla stadium. Eyes would be on this game as it could change the dynamics of the table ahead of the playoffs.

Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Bangladesh T20 Cup Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FBA vs BDH, Dream11 Bangladesh T20 Cup, Fortune Barishal Dream11 Team Player List, Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Bangladesh T20 Cup, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips FBA vs BDH T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka, Fantasy Prediction Bangladesh T20 Cup

TOSS: The Emirates D20 Tournament match toss between Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka will take place at 4:30 PM IST on December 12.

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

FBA vs BDH My Dream11 Team

Keeper Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters Naim Sheikh, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, M Parvez Hossain, Tamim Iqbal (C)

All-Rounders Muktar Ali (VC), Rabiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

SQUADS

Fortune Barishal:

Tamim Iqbal (c), Saif Hassan, M Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Salauddin Sakil, Sumon Khan, Abu Jayed, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Abu Sayeem, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam

Beximco Dhaka:

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh, Nayeem Hasan, Shahadat Hossain