FCD vs SGH Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Frankfurt: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips FCA 04 Darmstadt vs SG Hainhausen 1886 at 6:30 PM IST July 18:

The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well.

Toss: The toss between FCA 04 Darmstadt vs SG Hainhausen 1886 will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt CC

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Hasnain Kabeer, Muneeb Mubashir

Batsmen Muhammad Tayyab, Zaman Khan, Rafeh Ahmad

All-Rounders Muhammad Mudassar (C), Tahir Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad (VC)

Bowlers Atta ul Quddoos, Tahir Ahmed, Ali Imran

SQUADS

FCA 04 Darmstadt:

Akhlaq Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Tanzeem Ali, Tahir Ahmed, Toquir Ahmad, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Bisharat Ahmed, Umar Faroz, Badar Munir, Muneeb Ahmed, Kashif Tarar, Ghulam Saif.

SG Hainhausen 1886:

Ali Imran, Ahmad Adil, Muneeb Mubashir, Ali Raza Virk, Rafeh Ahmad, Tahir Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Noman Ahmed Raja, Atta ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Akakhel Tariq jan, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Shah Wali Zadran, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Asad Manzoor Malik, Haroon Malik, Naeem Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Muneeb Ahmad.

