FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match 11

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FCS vs BGR at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. In the Match 11 of the Vincy Premier League T10, Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Botanic Garden Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on super Sunday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 8 PM (IST) November 12. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. This will be the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 7 and will continue until November 22. On Thursday, Botanic Garden Rangers will lock horns against Fort Charlotte Strikers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in VPL T10 tournament. Botanical Garden Rangers are currently leading the points table with three wins in as many games, while Fort Charlotte Strikers are yet to register any points on the table. Botanic Garden Rangers, who were the finalists in the last edition of the league, will enter the games as favourites against Fort Charlotte Strikers. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanic Garden Rangers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanic Garden Rangers will take place at 7.30 PM (IST).

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

FCS vs BGR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen Hyron Shallow (C), Donwell Hector, Alex Samuel

All-rounders Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Bowlers Kimali Williams, Ray Jordan, Zemron Providence (VC)

FCS vs BGR Probable Playing XIs

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel and Zemron Providence

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Rashed Fredericks and Kirton Lavia

FCS vs BGR Squads

Botanic Garden Rangers: Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles

