FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FCS vs DVE at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the second encounter of the Vincy Premier League T10 on wonderful Sunday, Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex – November 15. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 10.30 PM IST. After suffering three straight losses in the first three games, Dark View Explorers have turned the tides and have now won three consecutive games. They are riding high on confidence with momentum on their side and will start favorites in this match. Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, are yet to get a taste of victory this season. They have played five games and have lost three while two of their games were abandoned. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Fort Charlotte Strikers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Fort Charlotte Strikers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 10 PM (IST).

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

FCS vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Lindon James

Batsmen – Miles Bascombe (VC), Sealron Williams, Alex Samuel

All-rounders – Deron Greaves (C), Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Kirton Lavia

Bowlers – Shaquille Browne, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan

FCS vs DVE Probable Playing XIs

b Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Gidron Pope (C) (WK), Kirton Lavia, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Rickford Walker, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel.

Dark View Explorers: Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James (C), Dean Browne, Alick Athanaze, Denson Hoyte, Jade Mathews, Jaheil Walters (WK), Sealron Williams, Shaquille Browne.

FCS vs DVE Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, S.Williaams Dean Browne, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, O’J Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze.

