Dream11 Team Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s FCS vs DVE at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In an exciting Vincy Premier League T10, Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Dark View Explorers for the fifth-place playoff at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on Saturday (May 30). The live action of T10 league match will begin at 5.30 PM (IST). With semifinals lineup already decided, the inaugural edition of Vincy Premier League T10 has now reached its business end.

This would be the third time when these two teams will be up against each other in a head to head competition. On the previous two occasions, both teams registered a win each. With nothing to lose now, a highly exciting contest is definitely on the cards with both teams expected to give their all and end their disappointing campaign on a high.

TOSS – The toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 5 PM (IST).

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lindon James (C)

All-rounders: K Lavia (VC), Sealron Williaams, D Greaves, S Williams

Batsmen: Deron Greaves, G Pope, O Bellingy

Bowlers: R Jordan, M Edwards, R Frederick

FCS vs DVE Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, M Edwards.

FCS vs DVE Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott, Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Kenroy Williams, Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews, Maxwell Edwards.

