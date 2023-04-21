Advertisement

FCS vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 12:00 AM IST

Updated: April 21, 2023 4:29 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team FCS vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction VPL Dream11 2023: Best players list of FCS vs LSH, Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 11:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

FCS vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Gidron Pope, Salvan Brown, Jonathan Carter (c), Desron Maloney, Sealroy Williams, Carlos Brathwaite, Dillon Douglas, Larry Edward, Othneil Lewis, Jerome Jones (vc), Kevin Abraham

FCS vs LSH Probable XI

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope (c), Salvan Brown (wk), Hyron Shallow, Carlos Brathwaite, Sealroy Williams, Jerome Jones, Ray Jordan, Kevin Abraham, Alston Bobb, Winston Samuel, Donwell Hector

La Soufriere Hikers: Jonathan Carter, Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Urnel Thomas, Jahiel Walters (wk), Larry Edward, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Ojay Matthews, Kirton Lavia

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

FCS vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 12:00 AM IST
