Dream11 Team Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s FCS vs PRS-XI at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In an exciting final day of Vincy Premier League T10 on super Sunday, Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on President’s XI in an exhibition match at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent (May 31). The live-action of the T10 league match will begin at 5.30 PM (IST). With semifinals lineup already decided, the inaugural edition of Vincy Premier League T10 has now reached its business end.

Apart from the big final, the third-place playoff is also scheduled which will see the losers of two semifinals squaring off against each other. The Fort Charlotte Strikers earned the right to face President XI after registering a win in the 5th place playoff against Dark View Explorers by a wicket. This match is nothing but an exhibition which will be played on the final day of the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and President’s XI will take place at 5 PM (IST).

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: K Shallow

Batsmen: N Baptiste, G Pope (VC), O Bellingy

All-rounder: K Lavia (C), S Williams, K Cottoy, K Martin

Bowlers: R Jordan, C Stowe, D Butler

Bowlers: R Jordan, M Edwards, R Frederick

FCS vs PRS-XI Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Renrick Williams, Ray Jordan, Gidron Pope, Sylvan Spencer, Olanze Bellingy, Keron Cottoy, Ronald Scott, Chelson Stowe.

President’s XI: Kishore Shallow, Miles Bascome, Neil Baptiste, Kenroy Martin, Ian Allen, Nixon McLean, Deighton Butler, Cody Grant, Dyke Cato, Gosnel Cupid/Denis Byam, Marvi Harry.

FCS vs PRS-XI Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy (C), Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Rasheed Frederick, Kenroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Olanzo Bellingy, Sylvan Spencer, Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Ronald Scott.

President’s XI: Neil Baptiste, Kenroy Martine, Deighton Butler, Denis Byam, Cody Grant, Dyke Cato, Gosnel Cupid, Ian Allen, Nixon McLean, Kishore Shallow, Miles Bascom, Marvi Harry.

