FCS vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match 5

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FCS vs SPB at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the thrilling encounter of the Vincy Premier League T10, Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on magnificent Monday. The Vincy Premier League T10 FCS vs SPB match will start at 9 PM (IST) – November 9. Vincy Premier League – T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. This will be the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 9 and will continue until November 22. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Fort Charlotte Strikers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

FCS vs SPB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Gidron Pope

Batsmen Romano Pierre, Urnel Thomas, Rickford Walker

All-rounders Sunil Ambris (C), Ryan John, Sealroy Williams

Bowlers Delorn Johnson (vc), Javid Harry, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan

FCS vs SPB Probable Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope (C/wk), Ray Jordan, Roland Cato, Rasheed Frederick, Sealroy Williams, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Leshawn Lewis, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween (wk), Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre.

FCS vs SPB Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas.

