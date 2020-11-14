FCS vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2020 Match Between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers November 14

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s FCS vs SPB at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: VPL continues with Fort Charlotte Strikers taking the field against Salt Pond Breakers in what will be the second match of Saturday.

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League – T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FCS vs SPB, Vincy Premier League – T10, Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers T10 match, Online Cricket Tips FCS vs SPB T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Vincy Premier League T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10.

This is the second edition of the tournament that began from November 11 and will continue till November 22. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. La Soufriere Hikers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams participants.

TOSS: The toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers will take place at 10 PM (IST).

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

FCS vs SPB My Dream11 Team

S Ambris (captain), D Johnson (vice-captain), G Pope, R Walker, A Samuel, R Pierre, S Williams, K Lavia, R John, N Samll, R Jordan

FCS vs SPB Probable Playing XIs

FCS: Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Roland Cato, Rasheed Frederick, Sealroy Williams, Rickford Walker, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas

SPB: Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre Sunil Ambris, Leshawn Lewis, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas

FCS vs SPB Full Squads

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Roland Cato, Rasheed Frederick, Sealroy Williams, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Johnson Charles, Kimson Dalzell, Sylvan Spencer

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Leshawn Lewis, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre Davian Barnum, Kensley Josep

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FCS Dream11 Team/ SPB Dream11 Team/ Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Dream11 Vincy Premier League – T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.