IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Feels great…’: Devdutt Padikkal’s comeback knock of 55 helps RCB pull off big chase against Gujarat Titans

‘Feels great…’: Devdutt Padikkal’s comeback knock of 55 helps RCB pull off big chase against Gujarat Titans

Devdutt Padikkal’s explosive 55 off 27 balls helps RCB chase 205 against Gujarat Titans.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 25, 2026, 06:39 AM IST

Published On Apr 25, 2026, 06:39 AM IST

Last UpdatedApr 25, 2026, 06:39 AM IST

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal’s comeback continued to gain steam as his impressive 55 off 27 balls set the stage for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2026 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

‘Feels great’: Padikkal on return to form

Reflecting on his return to form, Padikkal emphasised the effort behind the scenes. “Feels great. I’ve been working hard to get where I am, and I’m glad it’s paying off. I think a lot of this is thanks to the self-belief that the management has given me. At the same time, I’ve made some technical changes in the past few years. You have to stick to those changes. Now I am seeing the results.”

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Chasing a tough target of 205, RCB needed a strong start, and Padikkal delivered just that. He took on the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj confidently, hitting boundaries and maintaining the required run rate. One shot stood out-a beautiful lofted drive over extra cover-which he highlighted: “It was probably my favourite shot of the day for sure.”

Smart batting approach keeps momentum

Padikkal approached the innings with a clear strategy rather than recklessness.

At the end of the day, I need to play according to the situation and assess what’s happening out there. We were chasing 210, so we needed to make the most of the Power-play and keep the momentum going for the next few overs,” he explained. This clarity showed as he dominated the middle overs, taking apart Prasidh Krishna and applying pressure on Rashid Khan with a mix of sweeps and lofted shots.

While Virat Kohli steadied the chase with a smooth 81, Padikkal’s aggressive innings ensured RCB stayed ahead. Even after his dismissal, bowled by a clever googly from Rashid, the foundation he had laid proved crucial.

Padikkal eyes bigger role in finishing games

Looking ahead, Padikkal expressed his desire to contribute more significantly. “I want to help finish games, so hopefully I can do that soon,” he said, while also recognising the depth of talent that gives him freedom to perform at the top.

We’ve seen what Tim, Romario, and Jitesh can do down the order, so with that kind of firepower, you can feel free to go out and express yourself.”

(With IANS Inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli hails ‘special’ Chinnaswamy as RCB seal thrilling chase vs GT

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli hails ‘special’ Chinnaswamy as RCB seal thrilling chase vs GT
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets!

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets!
Samson replace Rishabh Pant in India’s ODI team? CSK star’s IPL heroics spark massive debate

Samson replace Rishabh Pant in India’s ODI team? CSK star’s IPL heroics spark massive debate
‘All glory to him…’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s emotional gesture for Mukesh after CSK victory

‘All glory to him…’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s emotional gesture for Mukesh after CSK victory

Latest News

‘Feels great’: Padikkal powers RCB chase with blazing 55 vs GT

Kohli hails ‘special’ Chinnaswamy as RCB seal thrilling chase vs GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets!

Samson replace Rishabh Pant in India's ODI team?

India aim comeback vs South Africa in 4th T20I

Yuvraj to BCCI: Cricket world wishes Sachin on his 53rd birthday

Editor's Pick

Sachin Tendulkar 53rd birthday: Wishes pour in for ‘God of Cricket’ from all over the World

Sachin Tendulkar 53rd birthday: Wishes pour in for ‘God of Cricket’ from all over the World
KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026
Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…
RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets
Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?