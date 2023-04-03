Chennai: After RCB and Kohli's perfect homecoming, the attention now shifts to another euphoric reunion as MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings return to MA Chidambaram Stadium for their first IPL game in four years. CSK take on Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

The hype got real after Suresh Raina posted a picture from the Chepauk Stadium. Raina posted a picture with Robin Uthappa from the Chepauk Stadium and captioned it "Stepping into the Chepauk Stadium feels like coming back home. This ground has witnessed my triumphs, my ups and downs, and my lifelong love for the game. Grateful to be back where my heart belongs."

This will be the first time that Chennai Super Kings will be playing a match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium without Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina and this will also be the first match for CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad at the Chepauk Stadium. The ground holds a lot of value for the fan-favorite franchise as fans are crazy about the players from the yellow brigade.