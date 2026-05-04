‘Fell short in execution’: Shreyas Iyer reflects on PBKS loss but stays positive despite setbacks

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer admitted his team “fell short” in execution despite putting up a strong fight in their narrow four-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday.

Even with back-to-back defeats, PBKS continue to stay on top of the points table, something Iyer believes gives the team confidence going forward.

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‘It was a great score on this pitch’: Iyer

Iyer felt Punjab managed a competitive total considering the conditions, especially after a tough start.

Reflecting on 163/9, he said, “I personally feel it was a great score on a wicket where the ball was doing a bit at the start, especially the new ball.”

He also credited Gujarat’s bowlers for making full use of the pitch.

“Their bowlers made the best use of the surface – the way they were hitting the lengths and the deck. It was right at the stumps and not giving us much options to open our arms and score runs.”

Recovery after collapse impressed Iyer

Punjab were in deep trouble early, slipping to 35/3 in the powerplay and then 47/5. But a crucial partnership between Suryansh Shedge and Marcus Stoinis brought them back into the game.

Iyer praised the effort, saying, “We lost four wickets I assume in the powerplay. To get to 160 from there was a phenomenal effort.“

New-ball execution didn’t go as planned

While Gujarat made early breakthroughs, Punjab couldn’t do the same with the ball.

“With the new ball I thought we would be able to hit our line and length and get early wickets. But that didn’t work out,” Iyer admitted.

He also pointed out a key issue, adding, “We missed out on hitting the hard lengths.“

Team effort and attitude still positive

Despite the loss, Iyer was happy with how his team kept fighting till the end.

“But the way we fought till the end, kudos to the efforts. The attitude and approach was excellent.“

Pitch made batting difficult

Iyer explained that the surface wasn’t easy for stroke-making, especially for big shots.

“Hitting over midwicket or pull shot wasn’t easy on this wicket because there was variable bounce. Wasn’t an apt wicket to bat on.”

He summed up the defeat by saying, “In terms of execution, we fell a bit short.”

Still top of the table, focus on positives

Even after the defeat, PBKS remain at the top, and Iyer wants the team to stay positive.

“We’re still on top of the table, which is what matters. We’ll take positives from this game.“

He also believes such matches help improve the bowling unit.

“It’s a great challenge going forward in the IPL (playing on such pitches) because it tends to bring up the attitude of the bowlers as well. It can level up their confidence.”

Eyes on next match and two points

Looking ahead, Iyer made it clear that the focus is now on bouncing back.

“We wanted to win but it didn’t click. Excited for the opportunity, want to get that two points.”

He ended by stressing on hard work and staying grounded.

“Have been working very hard in training. If the character is high and attitude is right, you’ll get results eventually. Just got to stick to our basics and routines and not think too much ahead.”