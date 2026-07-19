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  • Ferran Torres scores historic goal as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title

Ferran Torres scores historic goal as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title

Spain and Argentina battled for more than 100 minutes before one decisive moment changed everything. Ferran Torres became Spain's hero as Lionel Messi's final World Cup ended in heartbreak. Read the full match report.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 20, 2026, 04:02 AM IST

Published On Jul 20, 2026, 04:02 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 20, 2026, 04:02 AM IST

Ferran Torres Powers Spain to FIFA World Cup 2026 Title

Ferran Torres Powers Spain to FIFA World Cup 2026 Title

Spain edged Argentina after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 and claim the world crown for a second time. It was a tight tussle throughout at the New York New Jersey Stadium, but eventually one moment of class settled the contest.

It took more than 100 minutes of enthralling football before Spain finally made the breakthrough in the 106th minute.

Pedro Porro sent in a cross to the far post and Nico Williams did superbly to keep the ball in play. Ferran Torres was quickest to react in the box and smashed the ball past Emiliano Martinez for the decisive goal.

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The goal triggered wild celebrations amongst the Spanish players as they moved to the brink of a second FIFA World Cup title.

Spain dominate but Argentina defend bravely

Spain controlled possession for most of the match and constantly tested the Argentina defence.

The European champions finished with 20 shots, while Argentina managed only two attempts, both coming late in the game as they searched desperately for an equaliser.

Despite Spain’s dominance, Argentina stayed in the contest thanks to the outstanding goalkeeping of Emiliano Martinez, who produced several excellent saves to frustrate the Spanish attackers.

Argentina reduced to 10 men in extra time

Argentina’s task became even more difficult after captain Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in normal time after receiving his second yellow card.

Playing with 10 men in extra time made it harder for the defending champions to contain Spain’s relentless attacks, and Torres eventually punished them with the decisive goal.

Messi’s final World Cup ends in heartbreak

The match marked Lionel Messi’s final FIFA World Cup appearance, but it ended in disappointment.

Argentina did not register a serious attempt on goal until the closing stages of extra time. Messi’s effort in the 115th minute was blocked by Mikel Merino as Spain successfully protected their narrow lead.

The defeat ended Argentina’s hopes of defending the World Cup title after another memorable tournament.

Spain lift second FIFA World Cup trophy

Spain’s victory earned them a second FIFA World Cup title and added another glorious chapter to the country’s footballing history.

After dominating the final for long periods, Spain were finally rewarded with Torres’ extra-time winner to end Argentina’s reign as world champions and celebrate another historic triumph on football’s biggest stage.

Star-studded crowd watches historic final

The World Cup final attracted several high-profile guests from around the world.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Donald Trump, King Felipe of Spain, Mark Carney, Claudia Sheinbaum, and many other notables were at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The occasion also featured an elaborate opening ceremony before kick-off, with Jennifer Hudson performing the United States national anthem and Robbie Williams singing FIFA’s official anthem, adding to the spectacle before the final got underway.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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