FIFA 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo To Lead Portugal In His Fifth World Cup Outing

<strong>Lisbon: </strong>Portugal coach Fernando Santos has announced a 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with two veteran players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, continuing to lead the team. <p></p> <p></p>Ronaldo will take part in his fifth World Cup, having played for the national team in every edition of the tournament since 2006. <p></p> <p></p>Two young players from Benfica, Antonio Silva and Goncalo Ramos, are World Cup debutants, reports Xinhua. <p></p> <p></p>RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva replaces the injured Liverpool star Diogo Jota. <p></p> <p></p>Manchester City, Manchester United and Wolves in the English Premier League, Benfica and Porto in the Portuguese Premier League and French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have each contributed three players to the squad. <p></p> <p></p>"All the players I have called up come with the hunger to win and make Portugal world champions," said Santos. <p></p> <p></p>Portugal will play a warm-up match with Nigeria in Lisbon on November 17. <p></p> <p></p>Drawn in Group H with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana at Qatar 2022, Portugal will kick off their campaign against Ghana on November 24. <p></p> <p></p><strong>The Portugal Squad:</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Goalkeepers:</strong> Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patricio (Roma/Italy), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton/England); <p></p> <p></p><strong>Defenders:</strong> Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/England), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/England), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/England), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/Germany); <p></p> <p></p><strong>Midfielders:</strong> Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton/England), Joao Palhinha (Fulham/England), William Carvalho (Real Betis/Spain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/England), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Otavio (Porto), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton/England), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/England); <p></p> <p></p><strong>Forwards:</strong> Rafael Leao (AC Milan/Italy), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid/Spain), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/England), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig/Germany).