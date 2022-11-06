<strong>London: </strong>England full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after a scan confirmed a "significant" hamstring injury. <p></p> <p></p>The Chelsea defender, who was likely fighting for the left-back spot with Luke Shaw, was injured in the team's 2-1 midweek win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. <p></p> <p></p>The Premier League club said Saturday that a scan revealed "a significant injury" that will prevent Chilwell from playing at the Qatar tournament. <p></p> <p></p>The 25-year-old Chilwell expressed his disappointment in a Twitter post after the diagnosis. <p></p> <p></p>"Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine," he wrote. "Unfortunately, this won't be possible following my scan results. I'll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support." <p></p> <p></p>Chilwell had returned to action in May after missing most of last season. <p></p> <p></p>England's first group game is against Iran on Nov. 21.