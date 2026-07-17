FIFA investigates Argentina after Falklands banner controversy following England semifinal win

FIFA, football’s world governing body, has launched an investigation over a controversial banner displayed by Argentina’s players after their FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal win against England in Atlanta on the disputed Falkland Islands, which had caused a war between the two countries a few decades back.

FIFA launched the probe after the Falkland Islands Government described as ‘insensitive’ the banner members of the Argentina team took out following their win against England, according to reports in the English media.

Argentina players display ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’ banner

During their wild celebrations after the full-time whistle at the end of the match in which Argentina made a fine comeback after a goal deficit to win 2-1, a group of Argentina players held up a banner which read: “Las Malvinas son Argentinas (The Falklands are Argentine).”

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This is the second time that Argentina’s players have raised this controversial issue during the ongoing World Cup. A few days back, they had sung a chant referencing the Falklands in the wake of their 3-2 victory over Egypt in the round of 16.

UK and Falkland Islands Government condemn the display

“The banner has sparked backlash from the UK, with many believing that it was offensive to the 255 British soldiers who were killed during the Falklands War in 1982,” the Mirror newspaper said in a report.

A statement from the UK Government issued on Thursday morning reiterated: “The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are.”

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, even called for any players who celebrated with the banner to be ‘barred from’ Sunday’s final against Spain. The Falkland Islands Government has also written to football’s global governing body, the report in the Mirror said.

FIFA disciplinary committee reviewing the incident

“As is standard procedure, FIFA’s independent Disciplinary Committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps,” FIFA responded to the controversy.

Why the Falklands issue remains sensitive

The United Kingdom and Argentina were involved in a ten-week conflict over the disputed Falkland Islands in 1982. The Falkland Islands are two British Overseas Territories in the South Atlantic that Argentina claims are its territory. The war started after Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands and ended after 74 days when the South American country eventually surrendered, returning the islands to British control.

(With IANS Inputs)